What started as a momma bear ushering her cubs across a street in Avon, Connecticut, resulted in a great photo opportunity.

Sue Anderson was driving to work on Monday when she encountered a bear family crossing Secret Lake Rd. at the intersection of Parkview Drive.

"I saw the bears crossing the road and waited for them to get across," Anderson said.

Once across the road the cubs decided to climb a tree as the mother kept guard. A third cub can't be seen in the photos.

Photo credit: Sue Anderson

Photo credit: Sue Anderson