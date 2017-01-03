Best Jobs for Recent College Grads in Connecticut

Just having a job is a good thing for a recent college graduate, but Zippia, a career information web site, has put together a list of the best jobs for new grads in the state of Connecticut.

Several top jobs, including computer engineering, computer repair and “epic consultant,” require expertise in computers.

Counselor also made the list. If you plan to become a school counselor or a career counselor, you might need a master’s degree.

Here are the top 10 jobs:

The list of the top 29 jobs includes “epic consultant,” which also requires an experise in computers.

Click to see the more extensive list.