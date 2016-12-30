A box containing a 4-month-old puppy was found at a reservoir in Wolcott, police said.

Wolcott Dog Pound was called to the boat launch area of the Scoville Reservoir at 4 p.m. on Friday.

A 4-month-old pitbull was found dead in a box, the pound said.

"RIP little man," Wolcott Dog Pound wrote on its Facebook page. "I am so sorry this happened to you!!!!"

Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area the between Thursday and Friday night to please contact them at (203) 879-1414.