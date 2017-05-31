CCSU Becomes an Age-Friendly University

Central Connecticut State University is now an age-friendly university.

CCSU administrators said Connecticut is home to the seventh oldest population in the nation and this will be the first university in the state to become an age-friendly university.

"Often when people think of older adults there's a lot of doom and gloom but that's not the case," Carrie Andreoletti, associate professor of psychological science, said.

School officials said the age-friendly university qualifications originated at Ireland's Dublin City University and principles including adults in campus activities, including adults in research programs and promoting intergenerational learning set a university apart.

"It helps break down those stereotypes that older adults have about younger adults and younger adults have about older adults," Andreoletti said.

CCSU is also offering a gerontology certificate, which Andreoletti said is “designed to meet the growing demand for professionals who understand the opportunities, concerns, and needs associated with aging.”

Administrators said the new certificate program will be available in the fall.