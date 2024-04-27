Officer fires gun during incident in Hartford

An investigation is underway after an officer fired their gun during an incident in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Wethersfield Avenue around 12:15 a.m. No one was struck by the gunfire.

A portion of the road is currently blocked off by police tape and several officers remain at the scene.

Investigators have not released any additional details about the incident or what may have led up to the shooting.

The Hartford State's Attorney has been notified. The incident is under investigation by the Office of the Inspector General and the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Unit.