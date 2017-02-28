Connecticut Ranks 12th Best State to Live In

Connecticut is one of the 12 best states to live in, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The magazine ranks Connecticut 12th and we’re number 1 when it comes to dental visits for both children and adults. We rank 4th nationally for education, 12th for healthcare. See how the state stacked up.

“Connecticut is a great place to put down roots, raise a family, and grow a business – but our government must always be working to make it even better,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said in a statement. “Our state residents should be particularly proud that their home state is a leader when it comes to gender equality and education, and home to some of the most educated and skilled workforces in the country. We have much more work ahead, but there is no denying the real progress taking place already.”

U.S. News & World Report ranks Massachusetts number 1.

Connecticut is number 2 for gender equality, number 3 for educational attainment, No. 3 for college readiness, and No. 3 for state integrity. Connecticut is also ranked the seventh safest state in the country.

“I’m pleased that Connecticut has been recognized as a top state by the very residents who live and work here,” Lt. Governor Wyman said in a statement. “Being ranked second in gender equality is especially relevant since it is directly related to the overall health and well-being of our families, our economy, and the strength of our communities. We have more work to do, but this is a strong indicator that we are on the right track.”

The U.S. News “Best States” report can be found online.