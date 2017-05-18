Crews Back Out at Brush Fire at Schaghticoke Mountain in Kent

Multiple departments responded to a brush fire at Schaghticoke Mountain in Kent Wednesday and local firefighters and crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are at the scene again on Thursday.

Fire officials said both crews from Litchfield county and Dutchess County, New York responded to the blaze, which is somewhere near the border of Kent and New York state. Smoke was visible from the Spooner Hill Road area, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the fire broke out along the Appalachian Trail.

Norfolk fire officials said the fire is around 20 acres large and will take multiple days to extinguish.

Crews from Kent, Goshen, Norfolk, Lakeville, Sherman, Sharon, Warren, Harwinton, Bantham, and Dover Plains, New York all responded.

The source and cause of the fire are unclear at this time.



