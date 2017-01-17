Bobcat Attacks Three People at Social Services Group’s Greenhouse: Officials

A sickly looking bobcat attacked three people at a farm run by a social service organization in Colchester on Tuesday morning and has been put down, according to officials at the scene.

Colchester fire officials said the bobcat bit one person and scratched two others at a greenhouse on the property of the Caring Community, a residential and day program on Waterhole Road in Colchester.

All three people who were injured are clients of the Caring Community, fire officials said, and staff members took them to the hospital to be evaluated.

According to officials at the scene, the bobcat appeared aggressive and moved toward first responders.