A driver was arrested after he driver crashed through a fence and took down two telephone poles in Hartford Sunday morning, according to Hartford police.

Police said the crash happened in the area of Hamilton Street and Bartholomew Avenue around 3:15 a.m. The roads were closed for several hours while utility crews repaired the damage.

The driver of the car initially fled the scene but was quickly tracked down and taken into custody, police said. He has not been identified at this time.