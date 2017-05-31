Milford police said the suspect pictured above caused thousands of dollars' worth of damage to the Laurel Beach Association Property on Court Street.

Milford police are trying to identify the driver of a pickup spotted doing donuts on Laurel Beach Association property that did thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

The suspect’s vehicle is a silver two-door Nissan pickup. According to police, around 7 p.m. on May 21 the driver was doing donuts on beach association property on court street.

A resident on a bike tried to approach the driver to stop him, but told police that the driver came at him in the pickup, causing the resident to fall off his bike. The truck then rode over the bicycle.

Witnesses reported that the truck had a possible license plate of 907 or 908 with CV.

Police said the damage to the property is estimated to be thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the vehicle above is asked to contact Milford police by phone at 203-878-6551 or email Officer Emily Sopchak at esopchak@ci.milford.ct.us.