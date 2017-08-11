Two New Britain police officers are recovering after one of them was dragged by a driver trying to flee a traffic stop and the second was assaulted by the same suspect Friday afternoon, according to police. (Published Friday, Aug. 11, 2017)

Two New Britain police officers are recovering after one of them was dragged by a driver trying to flee a traffic stop and the second was assaulted by the same suspect Friday afternoon, according to police.

According to New Britain police, two officers stopped a vehicle on Long Street in New Britain. During the interaction, the driver tried to flee and dragged one of the officers with the car, police said.

The officer was dragged a short distance before breaking free. Then the two officers pursued the suspect, eventually catching up with him on Route 72 near exit 1 in Plainville. Bristol, State, and Plainville police all responded to assist.

Police said the suspect put up a fight and assaulted another officer before being taken into custody. Both officers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“If you could put yourself in their shoes, I’m sure it was difficult,” said Capt. Thomas Steck of the New Britain Police Department.



The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Pedro Maldonado of Bristol. He faces assault and motor vehicle charges.

The officers were treated at a local hospital and released.