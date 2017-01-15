Drunk Man Caught Stealing Liquor Bottles From Clinton Home

A drunk man was caught trying to steal liquor bottles from a Clinton home, police said.

A resident of Brush Hill Road called police at 12:38 a.m. on Sunday to report an intruder inside her home. The resident told police she confronted the man and he fled. Police said they conducted a systematic canvass of the area, police said.

About an hour later, another resident on Carriage Drive called police and said someone was currently in his garage or basement, Clinton Police said.

Officer already in the area responded and caught the drunk 23-year-old suspect attempting to leave the home through a broken garage window, according to police.

Samuel Schultz was taken into custody after police found a large bag containing several bottles of alcohol that he was trying to steal from the home, police said.

Police said they determined that Schultz was responsible for committing both reported burglaries while being highly intoxicated.

Schultz was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and sixth-degree larceny.

His bond was set at $25,000.