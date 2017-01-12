An elderly woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in a Stop & Shop parking lot Thursday, according to Madison police.

Police said the woman was hit around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the store, located at 128 Samson Rock Road. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver did stay on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. The South Central Regional Traffic Unit and Madison police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the accident should call Madison police at 203-245-2721.