Man arrested for sexually assaulting neighbor in Shelton: police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted his next-door neighbor in Shelton, police said.

Dennis Barry, 76, was arrested on Wednesday. Police said they received a complaint from a 29-year-old woman that her neighbor had sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police that she went next door to see if her package was mistakenly delivered to him.

The woman told authorities that Barry inappropriately kissed her and touched her breasts. He then tried to get her to touch his genital area, she told police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Barry was arrested and faces fourth-degree sexual assault charges. He was released on a $2,500 bond and was told he couldn't have contact with his neighbor.

He has an April 29 court date. The investigation remains ongoing.