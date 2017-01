Fire broke out at DiVa Nails 2 in Killingly.

A nail salon in Killingly will not be able to open today after fire broke out early this morning.

Firefighters responded to 1101 Killingly Commons Drive just before 1 a.m. after fire broke out at DiVa Nails 2, officials said.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire, but the nail salon will not be able to open today because of smoke damage.

There is no damage to the adjacent AT&T store, officials said.