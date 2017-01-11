An East Hartford couple is facing charges after their child was found living in terrible conditions with weapons in the home, according to police.

Shakeena Hill, 28, and Camron Hill, 30 both face risk of injury charges after police were called to their home on Plain Drive Sunday and found conditions in the home “unsuitable/unlivable” for the couple and their child.

Police said officers responded to 260 Plain Drive for a reported dispute Sunday afternoon. Officers noted that there were flies, trash and clutter throughout the home, as well as three unsecured guns being stored in the home with a child. The weapons were stored in drawers without any sort of lock at the child’s level, making them easily accessible.

The Department of Children and Families was called and the child is currently staying with relatives, police said.

Camron Hill is charged with risk of injury, altered firearm, and neglectful gun storage. He was issued a $25,000 bond. Shakeena Hill was charged with risk of injury and neglectful gun storage. She was issued a $15,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25.