Hamden Steps Up Traffic Enforcement With New Initiative

Hamden police will be increasing traffic patrols in key areas as part of a new initiative to make their roads safer, according to the mayor.

Mayor Curt Leng posted Sunday on Facebook about the changes. He said the increased enforcement began in early May in the areas of Ridge Road, Hartford Turnpike, Shepard Avenue, West Todd Street and Evergreen Avenue.

Leng said that in June there will be even more enforcement throughout town, including the areas of West Woods Road, parts of Whitney Avenue and certain sections of Dixwell Avenue.

The increased enforcement is designed to complement physical traffic design and pedestrian safety measures that are also being made.

“Hamden's renewed focus on traffic enforcement is designed to slow down traffic, make Hamden a more pedestrian friendly Town and increase the general safety and wellbeing of our residents, businesses and visitors,” Leng wrote.

Officials said more locations will be announced in June and July based on requests residents have made. Hamden police will be tracking the enforcement effort and make those statistics available for review.

Anyone with questions on the plans can contact the mayor’s office or Hamden Police Chief Thomas Wydra.