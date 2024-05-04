Crews extinguish fire at scrap yard in Manchester

Crews extinguished a fire at a scrap yard in Manchester on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to Ostrinsky Scrap on Parker Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of an outside fire.

Once there, crews found a large scrap and debris fire in the lot of the facility.

Multiple crews brought the fire under control in about two hours with help from heavy equipment at the scene.

According to fire officials, one person suffered from smoke inhalation, but did not want to be transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene to evaluate the runoff from the firefighting efforts.