Hartford Unveils Blue Lights to Announce Snow Emergencies

If the blue light turns on that means all on street parking is prohibited in Hartford (Published 2 minutes ago)

The next time it snows blue lights may brighten up Hartford. It’s part of an effort to make sure drivers don’t get ticketed or towed when there’s a snow emergency parking ban in effect.

The City of Hartford announced its blue light initiative Thursday.

“The next time we have a storm of 4 inches or more when we need to declare a snow parking ban, those blue lights are going to be turned on and that’s going to send a signal to the city that when those blue lights are on a snow parking ban will be in effect,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The blue lights are located at 16 key intersections in the city. Look out for blue signs, too, for free snow storm parking. Drivers can leave them at city parks, recreation and senior centers and all Hartford District School parking lots or at any of these locations:

130 Sisson Avenue

20 Francis Court

50 Curcombe Street

2434 Main Street

125 Main Street

547 Park Street

60 Chadwick Avenue

2 Holcomb Street

11 Flower Street

80 Coventry Street

“We worked closely with the Department of Public Works out of the real time crime center developing data and mapping as to where the neighborhoods needed it most to have these types of lots and these types of notifications,” said Deputy Chief Brian Foley.

When the blue light turns on, that means all on-street parking is prohibited in the City of Hartford. Cars left parked on city streets will be ticked and towed.

“That’s a good idea that you see the light… it’s a ban,” said Hartford resident Nora Maldonado.

The blue light initiative hopes to not only improve communication of when the ban is in effect, but also keep public work crews safe.

"We have very narrow streets in this city – it is very time consuming to drive large trucks we have behind us through city streets and protect people’s vehicles," said Public Works Director Marilynn Cruz-Aponte.

Additional Snow Emergency Parking Ban information can be found by visiting www.hartford.gov/snow-parking.