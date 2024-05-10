Southington

Southington senior earns college scholarship to play flag football

By Matt Finkel

NBC Universal, Inc.

Girls flag football is growing in Connecticut. With two leagues this year, new opportunities are becoming available for student-athletes.

Southington senior Hanna Solis earned a full ride scholarship to play flag football in college at Bryant & Stratton College in Wisconsin. She's waiting to hear back from other schools before making her decision.

“I’m really honored and blessed,” said Solis. “I would never have thought this would have happened. You know it’s really surprising and I’m just honestly blessed because I put in all this hard work with nobody watching but it really showed out whenever I play so I’m just really blessed with how I increase with my skill."

Solis played her season in the fall in an eight-team league started by 32 Sports.

“The moment I started playing and saw everybody in the crowds, I was like this my time to shine,” said Solis.

She is hoping this could lead to the U.S. National team, which could lead her to the Olympics.

Flag football will be an Olympic sport in 2028.

