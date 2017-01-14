Light Snow, Flurries Heading to Parts of Connecticut

A weak storm will come close enough to brush the state with light snow and flurries on Saturday evening.

Light snow will break out around dinner time. The northern part of the state will experience some flurries while the southern area will have a period of light snow.

The coastline could get some accumulation and our First Alert meteorologists aren't ruling out a half inch of snow for towns by the beaches. Be cautious of slippery travel conditions.

The snow will only last a couple of hours, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday will have bright sunshine and temperatures in the 30s. A warming trend between 40s and 50s will hit by the middle of next week.