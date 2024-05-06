Hartford

2 high school students killed in shooting at Hartford apartment building

By Cailyn Blonstein

The two teenagers who were shot and killed at an apartment building in Hartford over the weekend were both high school students in the city.

Officers responded to Hendricxsen Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after getting multiple 911 calls about shots fired.

Police said they found two unresponsive males with gunshot wounds in the apartment building stairwell.

The males, later identified as 19-year-old Lavante Brown, of Hartford, and 16-year-old Aydin Davis, of Bloomfield, were transported to Hartford Hospital. Both later died of their injuries.

The Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools said Brown attended Weaver High School and Davis attended the University High School of Science and Engineering.

The district said its crisis intervention team is helping students, families and staff. Counselors and social workers are also available.

In a message to the community, the superintendent wrote in part:

“We extend our condolences to Lavante’s and Aydin’s family and friends. We are extremely saddened by the loss to the Weaver, UHSSE, and HPS community. We will provide additional information as it becomes available and will make every effort possible to help our students, families, and staff as needed.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

