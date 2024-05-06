Gov. Lamont to give update on next steps for bridge on I-95 in Norwalk

Interstate 95 in Norwalk fully reopened over the weekend and on Monday, Governor Ned Lamont is expected to give an update on the next steps for the bridge that was demolished. This comes after a fiery crash damaged the overpass and bridge last week and forced the highway to be closed in both directions.

Crews worked around the clock to demolish the Fairfield Avenue Bridge after it was damaged during a crash and fire on Thursday morning.

"Having the highway completely closed in both directions allows additional equipment to be on site," said Josh Morgan, spokesperson for Connecticut Department of Transportation. "You know, multiple excavators that had the grapplers, the shears, really heavy-duty equipment."

The work included removing concrete, steel and debris from the road, sweeping the road, milling, paving and restriping the pavement markings.

“It is truly amazing that in less than 80 hours from that fiery crash Thursday that shut down traffic in both directions, the highway again is fully open,” Governor Lamont said in part in a statement.

State police said a Chevrolet Camaro was entering I-95 south from Route 7 when it hit the front of a fuel truck that was in the right lane on Thursday morning. That collision caused the fuel truck to veer into the center lane and hit a tractor-trailer truck in the lane.

After the collision, state police said the fuel truck burst into flames under the Fairfield Avenue overpass and the other two vehicles caught on fire. The heat from the fire damaged the overpass and the bridge. No injuries were reported.

The northbound side of the highway reopened on Saturday evening and the southbound side of the highway reopened shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday. The state originally estimated it would be Monday morning before the highway would fully reopen.

Engineers have been working to develop preliminary replacement plans for the Fairfield Avenue Bridge. The replacement is expected to take about a year.

Lamont will be joined by state and local officials to discuss the next steps involved in the repair and rehabilitation of the bridge. The update is expected to begin at 9 a.m.