Man Arrested After Domestic Incident in Meriden

A Meriden man was arrested after police investigated a domestic incident on Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to Colony Street to investigate a report of someone with a gun and found no gun, but said 45-year-old David Cahill was accused of abusing the person he was dating, according to police.

Cahill had a knife during in the struggle and the victim sustained a “superficial three-inch laceration,” police said.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree threatening, second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct. He was held on $2,500 bond.