Man Arrested After Domestic Incident in Meriden | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Man Arrested After Domestic Incident in Meriden

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meriden Police

    A Meriden man was arrested after police investigated a domestic incident on Tuesday night.

    Police said they responded to Colony Street to investigate a report of someone with a gun and found no gun, but said 45-year-old David Cahill was accused of abusing the person he was dating, according to police.

    Cahill had a knife during in the struggle and the victim sustained a “superficial three-inch laceration,” police said.

    He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree threatening, second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct. He was held on $2,500 bond.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices