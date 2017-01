A man with a gun robbed a woman as she was making a cash deposit in Stratford Thursday morning, according to police.

Police responded to TD Bank on Ferry Boulevard, near Main Street, at 8:15 a.m. Thursday after a man with a gun approached a female as she was making a cash deposit and stole about $2,000, police said.

Then he ran a gray 2005 Lexus RX330 that was reported stolen from Bridgeport on Jan. 3 from Bridgeport, police said. The car has Connecticut plate 885TTA.