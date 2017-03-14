Manchester Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Height of Nor'easter | NBC Connecticut
FIRST ALERT: 
Snow Closings & Cancellations
logo_ct_2x

Manchester Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Height of Nor'easter

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Firefighters in Manchester responded to a fire at a home on Mountain Road during the peak of the nor’easter Tuesday.

    Manchester fire officials said they responded to 203 Mountain Road around 10:40 a.m. for a report of a fire in a garage with smoke spreading to the attached home.

    The occupants of the home all escaped unharmed before crews arrived. Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire I the garage and ventilated the house. Fire officials said blizzard conditions were a challenge for crews on scene, but there was no serious damage and the residents were able to get back inside their home.

    Police said the fire was caused by a bag of yard waste that was decomposing in a paper bag.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices