Firefighters in Manchester responded to a fire at a home on Mountain Road during the peak of the nor’easter Tuesday.

Manchester fire officials said they responded to 203 Mountain Road around 10:40 a.m. for a report of a fire in a garage with smoke spreading to the attached home.

The occupants of the home all escaped unharmed before crews arrived. Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire I the garage and ventilated the house. Fire officials said blizzard conditions were a challenge for crews on scene, but there was no serious damage and the residents were able to get back inside their home.

Police said the fire was caused by a bag of yard waste that was decomposing in a paper bag.