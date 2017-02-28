Mix-up Leaves Hamden Man Waiting Weeks for Online Order

A Hamden man reached out to NBC Connecticut Responds when his online consignment order never arrived.

He said he bought a pair of boots for $25 through Poshmark.

Poshmark is a platform for users to sell clothing and shoes they no longer want.

In this case, the problem started when the customer changed his mind and cancelled the order, then decided he wanted the boots after all.

He re-ordered them, but he never got the boots. He said he couldn’t get the issue cleared up with the seller or the website.

NBC Connecticut Responds stepped in and worked with all of the parties involved. The seller shipped the boots.

A Poshmark spokesperson tells NBC Connecticut Responds the company responded to the customer’s complaint right away.

"We made sure that the buyer was refunded, and the seller also received earnings for the sale, as a result of the inconvenience on both sides," the spokesperson said in an email.

She added, “Buyers are protected every time they make a purchase on Poshmark, and we will provide a full refund if the item never ships or does not match the listing description."

Another important lesson from this case: know both the cancellation and return policies before you buy. On Poshmark, all sales are final.

Unfortunately for the customer, the boots are the wrong size. Now, he plans to become a Poshmark seller himself, offering up the boots to another buyer.