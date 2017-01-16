New Haven Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar Outside Home

A suspected burglar was shot trying to enter a home on Pine Street in New Haven Monday morning, according to New Haven police.

New Haven police said around 3:35 a.m. a man allegedly trying to break into a home at 199 Pine Street was shot by the homeowner. The suspect was hit in the shoulder and alert when transported from the scene, police said.

Police said a neighbor called 911 to report the shooting.

The homeowner used a legally registered handgun and is cooperating with police.

No charges have been filed at this time but New Haven police are actively investigating the incident.

