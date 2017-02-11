New London Police Investigate Death of 52-Year-Old Man | NBC Connecticut
New London Police Investigate Death of 52-Year-Old Man

    New London police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old New London man.

    Police said around noon on Saturday they were called to 24 Rodgers Street for a report of an unconscious male. Emergency crews transported the man to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

    The man has been identified as the resident of the home, Anthony Johnson.

    Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found on scene, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact New London police at 860-447-1481 or submit a tip through the New London Tips 411 system.

    Published 37 minutes ago

