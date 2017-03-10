Norwalk Police Officer Returns to Duty After January Chase That Ended in Fatal Crash

A Norwalk police officer has returned to duty after a January police chase that ended in a fatal crash. An investigation determined the officer acted in accordance with department policy, according to police and the state's attorney office.

Vincent Shaqui Fowlkes, 22, of Norwalk, died in the crash, according to state police.

Norwalk police said they were trying to serve several warrants around 11 a.m. Jan. 26 on 27-year-old Michael Massey, of Norwalk, who was suspected of drug sales. When police approached him, Massey put his vehicle in reverse and drove on the sidewalk, narrowly missing officers, police said.

As police approached 124 Suncrest Road, they saw Massey's car in the road with the door open and he was running toward the center of the complex, according to police, who eventually caught him near 2 Suncrest Road.

Another officer who heard a radio call about the foot chase responded to West Cedar Street and Scribner Avenue to assist and tried to stop a vehicle, but Fowlkes, the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic, kept going and crashed moments later, according to Norwalk police.

As rescuers were pulling the driver and passenger from the car, they found a large quantity of drugs, according to police.

Fowlkes and his passenger, 19-year-old Shawn Bowman, of Norwalk, were transported to the hospital and Fowlkes died as a result of the collision with the tree. Bowman sustained serious injuries.

The officer involved was taken to Stamford Hospital, has been released and was on modified assignment during the administrative review of the chase.

Police said just over one minute passed from the time Fowlkes drove over the sidewalk to get away from police until he crashed. The officer never directly pursued the car and witnesses said the Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to police.