Police Chase from Massachusetts to Enfield Ends With Serious Injuries

A police chase that started in Springfield, Massachusetts has ended in a crash on Interstate 91 South in Enfield and serious injuries are reported.
Massachusetts State Police, as well as Springfield, Massachusetts police followed the vehicle into Connecticut after receiving reports of shots fired in Springfield and the vehicle crashed on I-91 south, near exit 49 in Enfield, according to police.
Connecticut State Police responded to assist with the crash and two lanes are closed.
