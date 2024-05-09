Avon Police investigating reported “erratic behavior” from school bus driver

“There was no erratic driving or anything to indicate that, but they were concerned enough to call,” said Lt. John Schmalberger of Avon Police.

Children and parents of Avon Public Schools alerted police of what they say was erratic behavior coming from their bus driver on Wednesday afternoon.

“Some yelling, some loud outbursts, some hand waving but nothing that was directed towards the kids,” Lt. Schmalberger said.

Officials say they received a call from a child on the bus, and later parents, just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The parents arrived at the next bus stop and had the kids come off the bus. There was no issues getting the kids off the bus. All the kids were able to exit the bus safely,” Lt. Schmalberger said.

According to authorities, the driver followed protocol and drove the empty bus to the next stop where police ultimately spoke with him.

“When people are concerned about somebody’s driving, certainly impaired driving comes to the forefront. There were no issues with that. There was no indication that the bus driver was under the influence of any sort of narcotic or controlled substance or alcohol,” Lt. Schmalberger said.

A letter, sent from Avon Public Schools to parents, outlined the incident.

It says the district is working with police and the bus company, Specialty Transportation, “to ensure appropriate actions are taken.”

“We’re just really trying to figure out what’s going on, what really happened. Trying to get video, if anybody had video recorded on a cell phone. That’s where we’re at,” Lt. Schmalberger said.

Police say the driver was fully cooperative, and that no arrests have been made.

NBC Connecticut contacted Specialty Transportation and Avon Public Schools but they were not able to provide additional comment.