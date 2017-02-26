Route 10 in Granby Closed Ahead of 'Super Load' Transport

Route 10 in Granby will be closed Sunday night into early Monday morning while crews install a bridge shoring for a “super load” move.

The road will be closed in the area of Canton Road from 8 p.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday and a detour will be posted at Route 189 (Hartford Avenue) to Floydville Road.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Drivers looking to get to Bradley International Airport can take Interstate 91 instead of Route 10.

The super load involves moving heavy turbines and generators to the Oxford power plant. The project will begin Sunday and run for several weeks. The Connecticut Department of Transportation planned out the route and each load will have a Connecticut State Police escort.

For more information visit the Granby town website.