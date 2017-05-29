SUV Crashes Into Cemetery in Hamden

A silver SUV crashed into a tree in a Hamden cemetery on Memorial Day.

The vehicle appears to be a smaller, silver Nissan SUV that crashed through brushes into the Hamden side of the Beaverdale Memorial Park cemetary in New Haven.

NBC Connecticut crews on the scene says it appears the vehicle toppled a couple of headstones before hitting a tree just off of Arch Street in Hamden.

The driver was treated on scene in an ambulance, NBC Connecticut reports.

No other information was immediately available.