SUV Crashes Into Cemetery in Hamden | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

SUV Crashes Into Cemetery in Hamden

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Connecticut

    A silver SUV crashed into a tree in a Hamden cemetery on Memorial Day. 

    The vehicle appears to be a smaller, silver Nissan SUV that crashed through brushes into the Hamden side of the Beaverdale Memorial Park cemetary in New Haven. 

    NBC Connecticut crews on the scene says it appears the vehicle toppled a couple of headstones before hitting a tree just off of Arch Street in Hamden.

    The driver was treated on scene in an ambulance, NBC Connecticut reports.

    No other information was immediately available. 

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices