Part of South Main Street in Manchester is closed after a car hit a pole Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened in the area of 305 South Main St. No injuries have been reported, but the pole is broken and the road is closed while crews assess the damage.

The driver told police she swerved to avoid a deer when the crash occurred.

No other information was immediately available.