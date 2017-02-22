'Spring-like' Weather Moving into Connecticut

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting warm air to move into the state which could even break a record or two.

We're forecasting a high temperature of 64 degrees for inland Connecticut. The inland high temperature record for tomorrow is 68 degrees which was set back in 1990.

Records for inland Connecticut are kept at Bradley International Airport, weather statistics have been recorded in the Hartord area since 1905.

Morning and early afternoon fog will keep temperatures a bit cooler along the shoreline. We're forecasting highs in the low 50s tomorrow along the shoreline. Areas that don't experience as much fog will see temperatures rise into the upper 50s.

The high temperature record for the shoreline is 60 degrees which was set in 2012. Records for the shoreline are recorded at Sikorsky Memorial Airport.

Here's a look at our high temperature forecast for tomorrow.

The warm weather continues into Friday and Saturday prior to a cold front moving through the state Saturday night.

Here's a look at the 'Exclusive 10 Day Forecast' for inland Connecticut which shows a prolonged period of mild weather:

Here's a look at the 'Exclusive 10 Day Forecast' for the shoreline: