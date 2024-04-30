Milford contractor allegedly took more than $100K for job, didn't do work for over a year

A contractor from Milford is accused of taking more than $100,000 to do a custom cabinetry job in a home and then reportedly didn't do the work for over a year.

Police said 53-year-old Scott Furtado, of Milford, owns Custom Stiles Woodworking, LLC. and was hired by residents in Orange to complete a kitchen and other custom cabinetry in the home they were building.

Investigators said Furtado received payments of over $100,000 and did not do any contracted work for over a year.

According to authorities, Furtado failed to fulfill the contract and could not refund the money he had been paid.

Furtado was arrested on Thursday and is being charged with multiple counts of larceny. He posted a $25,000 bond and is due in court on May 8.

After being arrested in Orange, police said they turned Furtado over to Fairfield Police Department, who also had an active arrest warrant for similar larceny and home improvement charges.