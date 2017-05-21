State Police Cruiser Struck on Route 2 in Glastonbury | NBC Connecticut
State Police Cruiser Struck on Route 2 in Glastonbury

    Connecticut State Police
    A state police cruiser pulled over to assist at an accident on Route 2 in Glastonbury was struck by a second vehicle Sunday morning.

    Move over and slow down for emergency vehicles.

    That’s the message from Connecticut State Police after one of their cruisers was struck while pulled over on Route 2 in Glastonbury early Sunday morning.

    Police said that two troopers from Troop H were investigating a one car crash on Route 2 east near exit 12 when one of their cruisers was struck by a Subaru unrelated to the first crash.

    Both of the cruisers were parked along the right shoulder and right lane with their emergency lights on, police said.

    The driver of the Subaru, who has not been identified, suffered a minor injury and was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment. The trooper was outside the cruiser at the time and unhurt. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and towed from the scene.

    Charges are pending.


    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

