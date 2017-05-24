State Senate Votes in Favor of East Windsor Casino Proposal

State lawmakers voted in favor of a proposal Tuesday night that puts Connecticut yet another step closer to a new casino.

The Senate voted on SB 957, which lays out how the state would regulate a casino facility in the state, and authorizes MMCT Venture, LLC, a joint venture between the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, to operate a a casino facility off tribal lands.

SB 957 passed 24 to 12, which means both Democrats and Republicans voted in favor of the casino.

The bill states that the facility would pay a 25 percent tax on slots and 25 percent on table games – with the revenue from table games being split - 15 percent going to statewide tourism marketing and 10 percent going directly to the state.

East Windsor has already approved plans for a third casino to be built by MMCT Venture. The site would be at the abandoned Showcase Cinema property along Interstate 91. Tribal leaders said the facility would bring more than 1,700 jobs and $8.5 million annually to the town of East Windsor.

The tribes are pushing for quick action on the casino amid concerns of competition from a new MGM Resorts Management facility scheduled to open next year in Springfield, Mass.

One holdup is to make sure this new deal doesn’t violate the current compacts with the tribes and change the existing revenue sharing agreement regarding the two casinos currently operating in the state.

Following the vote, Tribal chairs Kevin Brown of the Mohegan Tribal Council and Rodney Butler of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council released as statement that read in part:

“The state faces serious financial challenges. This overwhelming, bipartisan vote shows we can be part of the solution.”

MGM Resorts Management, which is building a new casino in Springfield, Mass., also released a statement that read in part:

“If the Senate bill were to ultimately become law, numerous national gaming operators - including MGM - would be precluded from offering a competitive bid for consideration. To shut down that opportunity would seem to be a disservice to Connecticut’s hardworking taxpayers.”

The bill still needs approval from the House and from the governor to become law.

There are also two proposals that would open the bidding process to the competition, allowing other tribes or commercial casinos to make an offer.