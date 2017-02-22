A Stratford student was named the winner of this year's Connecticut "Doodle 4 Google" competition.

Sarah Harrison, a tenth grader at Bunnell High School, learned she had won for the state when she was was greeted by Google ambassadors on Wednesday.

"Sarah's work specifically stood out and we were encouraged to see her represent values like inclusion and tolerance in her art," William Floyd, head of external affairs for Google, said.

This year's competition was aimed at students to think about their future, according to Floyd. The prompt was, "What I see for the future..."

"My future is a world where we can all learn to love each other despite our religion, gender, race, ethnicity, or sexuality. I dream of a future where everyone is safe and accepted wherever they go, whoever they are," Harrison said about her illustration.

Panel judges, including Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and singer Sia, selected the winners from more than 4,200 submitted entries for each state or territory. Students from kindergarten to 12th grade are eligible to submit their artwork to "Doodle 4 Google" competition.

As a winner, Harrison will be awarded an Android tablet, along with a chance to win a $30,000 scholarship and $50,000 Google for Education grant.