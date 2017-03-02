Strong Winds Flip Small Plane at Simsbury Airport

Winds gusting between 40 and 50 miles per hour flipped a small, unoccupied plane over at the Simsbury Airport Thursday morning.

Officials said the plane was tied down but the anchors came loose. The aircraft will have to remain upside down until the winds die down.

The plane was being worked on so there was no engine or fuel making it lighter than usual. It was heavily damaged and may be a total loss. Officials estimate the value of the aircraft around $25,000.

Airport managers said they do warn plane owners when heavy winds are coming and owners do prepare for it.

Wind Damage March 2, 2017

“We tell the owners to take normal and proper precaution we never like to see what you see behind us," said Airport Manager Bradford Griswold. "Here at the airport we all love aviation so when a plane dies a little part of us dies."

No one was injured in the incident.