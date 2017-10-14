Multiple departments responded to a Westport neighborhood Saturday morning to track down a suspect who fled from police during a traffic stop, according to Westport police.

Police said the incident began when an officer pulled over a vehicle near 35 Bridge Street. At one point, the officer ordered the suspect out of the car, and the suspect took off on foot, dropping a gun as he fled.

The suspect escaped when the officer stopped to pick up the gun, which was dropped near an apartment complex. Police, concerned the suspect may have another weapon, established a perimeter and warned residents they were searching for a possibly armed suspect in the area. K9 teams responded to assist in the search.

Eventually the suspect was found hiding in a shed in a backyard on Keyser Road. He has been identified as 27-year-old Dahonta Robert-Hilliard of Bridgeport. He suffered injuries from a K9 and was treated for minor injuries.

Robert-Hilliard was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle and interfering with police, as well as motor vehicle violations. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court on Oct. 24.



Police said there is no longer a threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.