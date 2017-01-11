Suspect in November South Windsor 7-Eleven Robbery Arrested | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Suspect in November South Windsor 7-Eleven Robbery Arrested

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    South Windsor Police

    South Windsor police have arrested a suspect in a robbery at a local 7-Eleven in November. 

    Samuel Copeland, 33, of Hartford, has been arrested in connection with a robbery around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the 7-Eleven on Ellington Road. 

    Copeland implied he had a weapon and threatened to shoot the store clerk, according to police, then left with less than $200, police said. 

    South Windsor Police investigators shared information with Hartford detectives who were investigating similar robberies, which resulted in identifying Copeland as the suspect, police said. 

    Police obtained an arrest warrant, charging Copeland with first-degree robbery, threatening and larceny in the sixth degree. He was already being held on other charges at court when he was arrested. 

    Copeland was held at court on $225,000 bond.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices