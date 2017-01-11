Suspect in November South Windsor 7-Eleven Robbery Arrested

South Windsor police have arrested a suspect in a robbery at a local 7-Eleven in November.

Samuel Copeland, 33, of Hartford, has been arrested in connection with a robbery around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the 7-Eleven on Ellington Road.

Copeland implied he had a weapon and threatened to shoot the store clerk, according to police, then left with less than $200, police said.

South Windsor Police investigators shared information with Hartford detectives who were investigating similar robberies, which resulted in identifying Copeland as the suspect, police said.

Police obtained an arrest warrant, charging Copeland with first-degree robbery, threatening and larceny in the sixth degree. He was already being held on other charges at court when he was arrested.

Copeland was held at court on $225,000 bond.