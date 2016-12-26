House Catches Fire While Cromwell Couple on Honeymoon | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

House Catches Fire While Cromwell Couple on Honeymoon

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Connecticut
    Three people escaped a fire at a home on Main Street in Cromwell on Monday morning.

    Fire broke out at a home in Cromwell early Monday morning.

    Someone driving past the home at 597 Main Street saw flames on the porch around 2 a.m., called 911 and alerted the people inside, according to fire officials.

    Three people who were inside the house were able to get out safely.

    Those people were pet-sitting for the owners, who are in Aruba on their honeymoon, according to Marc Kunkel, whose daughter owns the house.

    The bystander threw a rock threw a window to wake the people inside the home, Kunkel said.  He is now looking for the good Samaritan to thank that person.

    Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the fire.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices