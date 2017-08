The University of Connecticut is opening its new Stamford residence hall today and it is the first student housing at the campus as well as the only one of its kind at a UConn regional campus.

The housing for nearly 300 students will come through a lease UConn has through a public-private partnership.

Students start moving in Aug. 26 to the building, which is two blocks south of UConn Stamford and halfway between the campus and the Stamford Transportation Center.