Willimantic Police Investigating 'Serious Incident'

Police are investigating what they are calling a “serious incident” on West Avenue in Willimantic.

Few details are available, but the incident happened sometime after 1 a.m. Thursday and police officers were called to the house at 75 West Avenue around 2 a.m.

As of 6 a.m., police have two K9 teams and a command post at the scene and police have been going in and out of the home, collecting evidence.

A victim who lives in the home sustained several cuts to the face and said he is in a lot of pain. Police said there are no life-threatening injuries.

Police said this is not an “isolated” incident and they are investigating a second scene, which is also in Willimantic.

Willimantic police said there is no danger to the public and this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Willimantic Police Department.

Check back for updates.