Windham Man Has Been Missing Since March 3

Connecticut state police are trying to locate a Windham man who has been missing since March 3.

Police said family reported that 51-year-old David Manley was last seen on March 3 leaving their Jordan Road home to pick up a friend in Montville. Family reported him missing on March 7.

Manley is described as around 6-foot, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, possibly wearing jeans and tennis shoes. Manley walks with a cane and has a limp.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Troop K at 860-465-5400.