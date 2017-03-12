Windham Man Has Been Missing Since March 3 | NBC Connecticut
Windham Man Has Been Missing Since March 3

    Connecticut State Police
    David Manley

    Connecticut state police are trying to locate a Windham man who has been missing since March 3.

    Police said family reported that 51-year-old David Manley was last seen on March 3 leaving their Jordan Road home to pick up a friend in Montville. Family reported him missing on March 7.

    Manley is described as around 6-foot, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, possibly wearing jeans and tennis shoes. Manley walks with a cane and has a limp.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Troop K at 860-465-5400.

    Published 59 minutes ago

