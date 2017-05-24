No Prison Time for Woman in Crash That Killed Bethany Teen

A Cheshire woman has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in connection with the crash that killed a Bethany teen on Christmas in 2015 but she will not serve prison time.

Barbara Ross, of Cheshire, was accused of driving the car that hit Bobby Weidig Jr., 18, of Bethany, as he was walking to a music festival on Route 69, according to police. Weidig’s friends said the Amity Regional High School graduate was walking across the street with his brother when he was hit.

Ross pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months, suspended, and was ordered to pay a $798 fine.