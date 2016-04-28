Worker Taken to Hospital After Getting Shocked at Amtrak Facility | NBC Connecticut
Worker Taken to Hospital After Getting Shocked at Amtrak Facility

    A worker at an Amtrak facility in Groton was rushed to the hospital after being shocked while working on Wednesday. 

    Chief Joe Winski, of the Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department, said a maintenance worker at the Amtrak Midway Maintenance Of Way Base facility was working in the overhead above a grid ceiling in a building and received an electrical shock and Amtrak personnel transported him privately to the hospital. 

    The injuries not life threatening but the fire marshal is still investigating, Winski said.

    Published at 11:00 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016
