Worker Taken to Hospital After Getting Shocked at Amtrak Facility

A worker at an Amtrak facility in Groton was rushed to the hospital after being shocked while working on Wednesday.

Chief Joe Winski, of the Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department, said a maintenance worker at the Amtrak Midway Maintenance Of Way Base facility was working in the overhead above a grid ceiling in a building and received an electrical shock and Amtrak personnel transported him privately to the hospital.

The injuries not life threatening but the fire marshal is still investigating, Winski said.