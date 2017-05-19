Texas Assistant Police Chiefs Demoted in Bodycam Video Leak: Attorney

Two Fort Worth assistant police chiefs have been demoted to captain following an investigation into the leak of a viral bodycam video.

Two Fort Worth assistant police chiefs have been demoted to captain following an investigation into the leak of a viral bodycam video, Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald confirms Friday.

Assistant Chief Abdul Pridgen and Deputy Chief Vance Keyes were summoned to a meeting Friday afternoon with Fitzgerald, who said he will recommend Pridgen be futher demoted to sergeant.

Additionally, Keyes faces a three-day suspension.



Pridgen and Keyes had been placed on restricted duty amid a probe into who leaked Officer William Martin’s body camera video of a controversial arrest in December. Martin’s private personnel file also was released anonymously.

Martin was suspended for 10 days after he arrested Jacqueline Craig and her two daughters. Cell phone video of the arrests in December was broadcast nationwide and drew widespread criticism.

Craig called 911 to complain a neighbor had assaulted her son after accusing him of littering. Martin questioned why Craig didn’t teach her son not to litter and suggested the neighbor had the right to assault her son.

Weeks after the cell phone video went viral, footage of the same incident from Martin’s body camera was leaked.

The department launched a criminal investigation and a separate internal affairs investigation into the leak.

Pridgen and Keyes have denied being the source of the leaks and their attorneys have already spoken out against the decision to demote them.

Family and supporters of Jacqueline Craig are calling for Chief Fitzgerald to be fired over his handling of the case.

Craig and her supporters said they feel the decision to demote Pridgen and Keyes is a second injustice because it's more severe than the 10-day suspension Officer Martin received after the initial incident.

They also disagree with the entire premise of the investigation because they believe the bodycam video the chiefs are accused of leaking should have been made public from the beginning.

The results of the investigation have not been publicly announced and it was unclear what the punishment would be. It could include demotion, termination, suspension, or no punishment at all.

A city council member told NBC 5 city leaders were updated on the investigation last week and told the result would likely be demotions for both chiefs.

The final decision is up to Chief Fitzgerald.

Assistant City Manager Valerie Washington confirmed the meeting was taking place but said she had no details on the decision.

